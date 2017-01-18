Stephanie Miller, 78

Stephanie (Cohen) Miller of California, a former Westport resident, died Nov. 22, 2016. She was 78.

She was born on March 21, 1938 to Edith and Reverend Phillip Cohen. She grew up in London and then married Laurence Miller and relocated to the United States.

She was an educator and strong advocate for children with learning challenges. She created a series of tales about Pierre, a dog lost in London and Paris, to assist the students she tutored in reading comprehension. Unfortunately, shedied before she had an opportunity to publish any of her work.

She was loved by many - especially her children Alan and Janet Miller, as well as her four grandchildren, Connor, Tyler, Ben and Sean. She moved from Westport, CT to Mill Valley to be closer to her family. She had a close attachment to her British roots and was an active member of the Daughter’s of the British Empire.