Stephanie Miller, 78

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Stephanie (Cohen) Miller of California, a former Westport resident, died Nov. 22, 2016. She was 78.
She was born on March 21, 1938 to Edith and Reverend Phillip Cohen. She grew up in London and then married Laurence Miller and relocated to the United States.
She was an educator and strong advocate for children with learning challenges. She created a series of tales about Pierre, a dog lost in London and Paris, to assist the students she tutored in reading comprehension. Unfortunately, shedied before she had an opportunity to publish any of her work.
She was loved by many - especially her children Alan and Janet Miller, as well as her four grandchildren, Connor, Tyler, Ben and Sean. She moved from Westport, CT to Mill Valley to be closer to her family. She had a close attachment to her British roots and was an active member of the Daughter’s of the British Empire.
Posted 01/17/17 at 12:22 PM
Comments
Next entry: Ernest I. Arnow, 92
Previous entry: WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 268 Hillspoint Road
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy