Senior Housing and Healthcare Proposal Heads to P&Z

Thursday, September 28, 2017
A proposed zoning amendment that would allow assisted living, full-care living and independent living facilities (ALFCIL) within Westport’s inclusionary housing overlay zone (IHZ) is scheduled to go before the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) on Thursday, Oct. 5, officials said today.
According to Planning & Zoning Director Mary Young, text amendment 739, if adopted, “will offer another tool in the toolbox for developers to choose from when seeking to create senior housing and associated healthcare facilities on privately-owned property.”
She also said it will supplement a P&Z initiative establishing age-restricted housing regulations. Rick Redniss of Redniss and Mead submitted amendment 739.
“A text amendment is not site-specific; instead it creates standards by which future site specific applications are measured,” Young said. “A text amendment must be adopted before any development can occur.”
The full text of the amendment is available at http://www.westportct.gov
Posted 09/28/17 at 05:58 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Amendment Would Allow Healthcare in Corporate Parks
Previous entry: Crash Impact
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
BE YOUR BEST SELF
CONTACT US
to LEARN MORE
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Already too late.
Not too late.
@joshuawongcf
#JoshuaWong
#UmbrellaMovement
Adolfo's Umbrellas