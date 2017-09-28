Senior Housing and Healthcare Proposal Heads to P&Z

A proposed zoning amendment that would allow assisted living, full-care living and independent living facilities (ALFCIL) within Westport’s inclusionary housing overlay zone (IHZ) is scheduled to go before the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) on Thursday, Oct. 5, officials said today.

According to Planning & Zoning Director Mary Young, text amendment 739, if adopted, “will offer another tool in the toolbox for developers to choose from when seeking to create senior housing and associated healthcare facilities on privately-owned property.”

She also said it will supplement a P&Z initiative establishing age-restricted housing regulations. Rick Redniss of Redniss and Mead submitted amendment 739.

“A text amendment is not site-specific; instead it creates standards by which future site specific applications are measured,” Young said. “A text amendment must be adopted before any development can occur.”

The full text of the amendment is available at http://www.westportct.gov