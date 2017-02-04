Senior Center Hosts Super Bowl Party on Sunday

Saturday, February 04, 2017
The Friends of the Westport Center for Senior Activities will host the 11th annual Super Bowl Tailgate Party on Sunday.
The event at 21 Imperial Ave. is free and open to the public of all ages. It will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with ceremonies beginning at 2 p.m.
This year the festivities will honor the highly successful Staples High School Boys Cross-Country Track team and Girls Field Hockey team. Middle school and high school varsity cheerleaders will cheer them on.
There will be a “guess the final score” contest, plus games and prizes. To round out the party, there will be hot dogs with all the fixings.
An award for Service to the Senior Center will be presented for the first time. It will go to an individual who makes an outstanding contribution through volunteer service, demonstrating commitment, attitude and dedication to the Center.
As a special bonus, members of the Center for Senior Activities Enhancement Committee will report on the progress of the building committee and A & R Architects hired to make suggestions for the enhancement and expansion of the Center.
Posted 02/04/17 at 10:40 AM
Comments
Next entry: Warming Up at Winter Farmers Market
Previous entry: Marina Sunset
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy