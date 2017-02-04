Senior Center Hosts Super Bowl Party on Sunday

The Friends of the Westport Center for Senior Activities will host the 11th annual Super Bowl Tailgate Party on Sunday.



The P.A.L. cheerleaders entertained at last year’s Super Bowl party. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com

The event at 21 Imperial Ave. is free and open to the public of all ages. It will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with ceremonies beginning at 2 p.m.

This year the festivities will honor the highly successful Staples High School Boys Cross-Country Track team and Girls Field Hockey team. Middle school and high school varsity cheerleaders will cheer them on.

There will be a “guess the final score” contest, plus games and prizes. To round out the party, there will be hot dogs with all the fixings.

An award for Service to the Senior Center will be presented for the first time. It will go to an individual who makes an outstanding contribution through volunteer service, demonstrating commitment, attitude and dedication to the Center.

As a special bonus, members of the Center for Senior Activities Enhancement Committee will report on the progress of the building committee and A & R Architects hired to make suggestions for the enhancement and expansion of the Center.