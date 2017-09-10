Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Sunday, September 10, 2017

Send in the Clown

WestportNow.com Image
A clown face was favored by one participant in today’s 9/11 CT United Ride while others were more readitional in their dress. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Anna-Liisa Nixon for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/10/17 at 12:39 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Wave From Chiefs

Previous entry: Winner