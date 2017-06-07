Senate GOP to Force Vote on Budget Built on Dramatic Labor Cutbacks

By Keith M. Phaneuf

Senate Republicans will try to pass their solution to Connecticut’s impending budget crisis on the final day of the 2017 General Assembly session — a plan that hinges on dramatically reshaping labor laws.

Senate Republican leader Len Fasano announced the plan would be offered as an amendment to another bill today. There was an agreement reached with Democrats to limit the debate to two hours. The 36-seat Senate is split evenly 18-18.

“Connecticut is in a financial crisis,” Fasano said. “Revenues are declining, businesses have left, people are struggling to find jobs, and families are suffering. We are facing a $5 billion deficit over the next two years that has to be addressed.”

The caucus’s budget for the next two fiscal years would close projected shortfalls of $2.3 billion in 2017-18 and $2.8 billion in 2018-19, potential gaps of 12 percent and 14 percent, respectively.

Calling concessions recommended by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and state employee union leaders insufficient, Fasano unveiled a plan on May 31 to tighten labor laws to force larger savings in wages and benefits.

Fasano estimates Connecticut could save nearly $1.94 billion over the next two fiscal years — $370 million more than the concessions’ plan anticipates.

It would require officials to:

Suspend or eliminate arbitration for unionized employees’ wages;

Increase worker contributions toward retirement health care and require more service time before guaranteeing this benefit;

And triple all workers’ pension contributions in future years.

The caucus proposal drew strong criticism from labor leaders, the governor and the top Democrats in the House and Senate.

Fasano says this plan would avert layoffs, preserve a very valuable benefits system at a much more affordable level, and make some benefits fairer, asking higher-paid employees to contribute more.

The Senate Republican leader also asserts that only one-eighth of the concessions savings union leaders and Malloy recommended several weeks ago — less than $190 million — actually require unionized employees’ cooperation to achieve. Most of these involve pension and health care changes that would take effect immediately.

But the bulk of the savings are tied to wages. And most union wage contracts expired in July 2016, though employees continue to work under the outgoing deal until a new contract is resolved.

Because of that, though, the Senate GOP says state government has the legal flexibility now to dramatically alter rules unilaterally regarding wages.

Lori J. Pelletier, president of the Connecticut AFL-CIO, said the Senate Republican plan “is about attacking workers, the middle class, people who drive Connecticut’s economic engine.”

Malloy, Senate President Pro Tem Martin M. Looney, D-New Haven, and House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, have challenged the proposal both on ethical and fiscal grounds.

After spending close to six months bargaining with labor representatives on ways to save a projected $24 billion over the next two decades, Malloy said when the plan was unveiled that Connecticut should not, on principle, enforce an alternative plan legislatively.

“I have engaged in good-faith negotiations,” he said. “I believe in negotiations.”

The governor and union leaders last week announced a tentative concessions framework that would:

Freeze wages for three fiscal years;

Impose three furlough days on all workers;

Double pension contributions for most workers;

Create a hybrid pension/defined-contribution plan for future workers;

Increase health care co-payments and premiums;

Require active workers to contribute more toward their retirement health care benefits;

And curtail health care benefits for existing retirees.

In return for these concessions, the state would extend its worker benefits contract — which otherwise would expire in 2022 — until 2027. Unions that grant wage concessions also would be largely exempt from layoffs through the 2021-22 fiscal year.

“I stand by that agreement,” the governor said back on May 31. “We engaged in that process honestly and forthrightly.”

Though the labor savings are the linchpin of the Senate Republican plan, they are not the only mechanism they use to whittle down the projected deficits.

Senate Republicans would reduce municipal aid by about $90 million next fiscal year, with the largest cut involving a program to share sales tax receipts with cities and towns.

Though Fasano and other Republicans have frequently spoken out against tax hikes, the plan would raise taxes and fees by $64 million next fiscal year while delaying another $25 million in previously approved tax cuts.

The largest tax increase in the Senate Republican plan involves restricting the property tax credit within the state income tax system to households with dependents. This would cost middle-income families an estimated $55 million per year.

The Senate GOP also would scale back an income tax credit for the working poor, which would cost those income tax filers about $25 million annually.

The plan also includes reductions in taxes on estates and insurance companies, and expands the income tax exemption on Social Security.

Other components of the Senate Republican budget plan include:

Sweeping $160 million annually in surcharges from consumer electric bills to support the General Fund. These payments normally support energy conservation and efficiency programs.

Closing one prison;

Reducing spending for magnet schools by about $20 million in each of the next two years below the level Malloy recommended in February;

Cutting $5.4 million annually from a grant for distressed municipalities.