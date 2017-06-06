Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Monday, June 05, 2017

Sellout Crowd for BOOKED for the Evening

A sellout crowd of 550 persons jammed the Westport Library Great Hall tonight for its BOOKED for the Evening event honoring Alan Alda. Executive Director Bill Harmer announced the groundbreaking for the library’s transformation project is set for Aug. 1. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Helen Klisser During for WestportNow.com

