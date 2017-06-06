Sellout Crowd for BOOKED for the Evening

Monday, June 05, 2017
A sellout crowd of 550 persons jammed the Westport Library Great Hall tonight for its BOOKED for the Evening event honoring Alan Alda. Executive Director Bill Harmer announced the groundbreaking for the library’s transformation project is set for Aug. 1. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Helen Klisser During for WestportNow.com
Posted 06/05/17 at 09:40 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Library Presents BOOKED for the Evening Award to Alan Alda
Previous entry: Alan Alda Delighted With Westport Library Tribute
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East