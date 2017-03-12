Sell Out for Voices Café

Saturday, March 11, 2017
Goodnight Moonshine performed tonight at Voices Café at the Unitarian Church in Westport to a sold-out crowd. Molly Venter, guitar and vocals, Eben Pariser, electric guitar and vocals, and Adam Chilenski on upright bass performed songs of joy and grief full of emotional potency and lush harmonies. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Jane Sherman for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/11/17 at 11:15 PM
