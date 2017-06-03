Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
2017 YANKEE DOODLE FAIR JUNE 15TH – JUNE 18TH Sponsored by The Westport Woman’s Club 44 Imperial Avenue
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, June 03, 2017

Sellout for Earthplace’s Cocktails and Clams

WestportNow.com Image
It was a sellout tonight for Westport Earthplace’s Cocktails and Clams benefit at Norm Bloom & Son, Copps Island Oysters on the water in East Norwalk. The event aids Earthplace’s Harbow Watch effort. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

       Share

Posted 06/03/17 at 07:16 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Previous entry: Off to the Senior Prom