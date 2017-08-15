Selectmen Sign ADL Petition Denouncing White Supremacy

Westport’s selectmen have signed a petition denouncing white supremacy following the Charlottesville, Virginia clashes between white nationalists and protesters.

An announcement from First Selectman Jim Marpe’s office today said he, Avi Kaner, and Helen Garten signed an Anti-Defamation League (ADL) petition asking President Trump “to publicly and unequivocally disavow white supremacy.”

Saying there is no place for hatred and bigotry in our country, Marpe expressed “our community’s prayers for the victims of the senseless violence.”

Steve Ginsburg, director of Connecticut’s ADL, lauded the selectmen’s stand.

“We are deeply concerned about the spread of this ideology and the violence which can accompany it,” Ginsburg said.

“We are encouraged, however, by the denunciation of hate from elected officials across the country, including all three of Westport’s selectmen.

“Leaders speaking clearly against bigotry help set the standard for our community’s response.”

In making their announcement, the selectmen also supported the ADL’s recommended three-pronged approach to combat white supremacy and extremism.

It includes: ensuring local law enforcement is trained on how to deal with hate and extremism; tasking the Board of Education and Superintendent Colleen Palmer “to prioritize anti-bias and anti-hate” in Westport’s schools; and showing support for broader national efforts to fund anti-extremism programs.