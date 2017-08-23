Selectmen Order Aquarion Work Permit Revoked

After lengthy discussion, the Westport Board of Selectmen today ordered revocation of a work permit for Aquarion Water Company to upgrade century-old water mains on Myrtle Avenue.





The company had originally wanted to do the work at night — something Police Chief Foti Koskinas vetoed because it was not an emergency — and instead proposed that it be done in the daytime beginning Sept. 18.

But the board members balked at the timing. They said a start next spring was preferred because it would cause less disruption for nearby residents, school buses, and merchants.

Aquarion representative Alan Huth, manager of utility programs, told the board he was not sure his company would authorize such a change in the schedule because of logistics and budgetary considerations.

Saying, “I don’t want to create enemies,” he added that Aquarion had plenty of other municipalities in line for water line upgrades. He said he would go back to his superiors for guidance.

In the meantime, Huth said nighttime replacement of century-old water lines on Post Road East would proceed as scheduled because that roadway is state-owned and does not need town permission.