Selectman Candidates Talk Taxes, Traffic, Affordable Housing, and State’s Woes



Candidates (l-r) Timothy Elgin, Melissa Kane, Jim Marpe and John Suggs at tonight’s event. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) James Lomuscio for WestportNow.com



By James Lomuscio

The four candidates for Westport first selectman – incumbent Republican First Selectman Jim Marpe, Democratic challenger Melissa Kane, Independent John Suggs and unaffiliated Timothy J. Elgin – didn’t square off tonight at Temple Israel.

Instead, they introduced themselves, trying to convince the approximate 60 persons in attendance at the forum how they would navigate the town through the challenging times ahead—fiscal uncertainty from Hartford, promoting the town’s business vitality, solving traffic congestion, the need for affordable housing, maintaining a stellar school system and keeping taxes down.

The event was cosponsored by the Saugatuck Congregational Church, the Conservative Synagogue and the United Methodist, as well as Temple Israel.

“I think it’s important for religious institutions in town to play a role in the political process, to have people of faith come together to hear the candidates and be part of the conversation during this election process,” Temple Israel’s Rabbi Michael Friedman said before the forum started. “Absolutely we should be involved in the principles that define our community and the nation.”

Marpe, who is running for a second term, this time with Board of Finance member Jennifer Tooker as his running mate, touted that his administration has kept taxes flat for the past four years, has paid down long-term debt by reforming employee pensions and benefits and has made improvements to town facilities.

“But there is more work still to be done,” Marpe said, adding that the state’s fiscal crisis has eliminated about $4 million in state aid to the town over the past three years.

“And I believe that our funding challenges from the state will only get worse,” he added. “It is critical, now more than ever, that we have experienced leadership in order to protect our schools, our property values and our quality of life.”

Kane, a Representative Town Meeting (RTM) member whose running mate is Rob Skimmelkjaer who sits on the Zoning Board of Appeals, focused on keeping taxes down, alleviating traffic congestion, working with legislators to improve rail service, “making sure we get senior housing done,” and maintaining the character of the town.

Regarding Westport’s projected loss of state financial support, Kane said she plans to “work with legislators to make sure Westport reduces unnecessary expenses wherever possible.”

Suggs, an RTM member, described himself as a prime mover in saving the historic William F. Cribari Bridge from the state’s plan to replace it. He also promoted “common sense solutions” to the town’s problems of traffic congestion and the school system having to weather funding cuts, as well as unfunded mandates from Hartford.

Regarding traffic, Suggs said a technological, “three-second change” in a traffic light “can eliminate six or seven cars from a crowded intersection.”

For the schools, he proposed dedicating 50 percent of town budget savings from pension reforms to the school budget.

“Next year, that will mean $350,000 to $650,000 new dollars, more in future years,” he said.

Elgin, a 28-year-old Staples High School graduate who has never held any elective post, came across utopian, idealistic and unfamiliar with the way local government works.

Among the most important issues facing the town and what he would propose were, “First, restructuring our town’s government for a better quality and vision of life.

“Without that, the infrastructure of the town will not grow in a manner in which the town’s people will like,” Elgin said. “I plan on relieving people from their seats if they behave in selfish ways. If I have to write a law for the commitments needed to maintain the foundations of said laws, I will.”

Regarding fiscal challenges in the wake of the state’s financial crisis, Elgin said, “I propose we take a look into town-run operations, growing in agriculture, energy and other innovative sciences.”

He also took a swipe at the water company Aquarion, saying, “There are more chemicals and toxins in our drinking water than anyone knows what to do with.”

“We are also expecting a lot more droughts in the coming years with worse water conditions,” Elgin added.

When it came to an audience question of how each would deal with the problem of empty storefronts on Main Street, Elgin said he was not qualified to answer that question.

Kane, who had been appointed by Marpe to co-chair the Downtown Steering Committee and now co-chairs the Downtown Plan Implementation Committee, said that in her role as first selectwoman, she would reach out to landlords to learn “what they need from us,” whether it be changing the permitting process, “fixing our traffic problems,” or having better signage throughout town to establish Westport as a retail destination.

In addition to Friedman, those who moderated the forum included the rev. Alison Buttrick Patton of the Saugatuck Congregational Church, the Rev. Edward Horne of the United Methodist Church and Rabbi Jeremy Wiederhorn of the Conservative Synagogue.