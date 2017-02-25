Seed Sharers

Saturday, February 25, 2017
The Westport Winter Farmers Market today inaugurated a seed exchange program. Lori Cochran-Dougall (r), market director, helped Tynne Love (l) of Fairfield, and Katie Braja of Norwalk as they looked over the seeds. Said Cochran-Dougall: “It is estimated that up to 90 percent of our food derives from, or is dependent upon, seeds and that 80 percent of the world’s seeds are controlled by multinational corporations. We’ve launched the new seed-saving program to take back control of our food system.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
