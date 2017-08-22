Second Arrest in TD Bank Robbery

Officers today arrested a second suspect who admitted to being the getaway driver in the July 2 robbery of TD Bank at 111 Post Road East, police said.



Loang Manpign: held on $100,000 bond. Westport Police photo held on $100,000 bond.

Loang Manpign, 24, of Bronx, N.Y was arrested at Norwalk Superior Court on a warrant and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery second degree and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny, according to Lt. Jillian Cabana.

Held on $100,000 cash only bond, he was arraigned following his arrest, Cabana said.

Manpign’s arrest follows Tuesday’s arrest of Alpha Jalloh, 24, in Norwalk Superior Court on robbery, conspiracy and larceny charges for the TD Bank robbery.

Both suspects were interviewed by Westport detectives in New York City after police there pulled over the suspect vehicle sought in response to bank robberies in Darien, Rhode Island, Waterbury, as well as Westport. Both admitted to their crimes, Cabana said..



“Jalloh admitted to the robbery, and Manpign admitted to driving Jalloh to Westport with the intention of Jalloh committing the robber and Manpign driving him back,” Cabana said.