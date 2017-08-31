Searching for Potential Utility Obstacles



A worker for Wallingford-based True Blue Construction searches for potential utility company obstacles tonight on Post Road East near Powers Court as work begins on laying 1,500 feet of a new 16-inch water main. Aquarion Water Company said the nighttime installation will continue until the end of the year. The Westport Board of Selectmen postponed work on the Myrtle Avenue portion until April because they said the daytime work now would be too disruptive. (See WestportNow Aug. 23, 2017) (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

