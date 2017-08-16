Sealing the Cracks

Wednesday, August 16, 2017
The crack seal project is underway on Westport roadways. Workers from Seal Coating Inc of Braintree, Massachusetts apply slant to broken road surfaces on Maple Avenue South today near the intersection of Greens Farms Road. According to Dan Fletcher, foreman, the roads in the Greens Farms area will be completed today. He said Thursday’s work locations will be either North Avenue or Roseville Road. He said the project will require seven or eight days to complete. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 08/16/17 at 11:45 AM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Anne Marie C. Macnamara, 77
Previous entry: Woman’s Club Food Pantry Filling Up
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East