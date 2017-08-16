Sealing the Cracks



The crack seal project is underway on Westport roadways. Workers from Seal Coating Inc of Braintree, Massachusetts apply slant to broken road surfaces on Maple Avenue South today near the intersection of Greens Farms Road. According to Dan Fletcher, foreman, the roads in the Greens Farms area will be completed today. He said Thursday’s work locations will be either North Avenue or Roseville Road. He said the project will require seven or eight days to complete. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

