Screening Saturday of Alan Alda’s ‘Sweet Liberty’

Friday, May 19, 2017
Westport Cinema Initiative will host a screening of the 1968 film, “Sweet Liberty,” starring Alan Alda on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Town Hall auditorium.
The screening is being held in partnership with the Westport Library’s signature fundraiser, BOOKED for the Evening on Monday, June 5, which is honoring Alan Alda. The event is sold out.
Screening tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for charter members.
Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at westportcinema.org. For additional information, visit http://www.westportcinema.org.
