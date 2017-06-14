Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

School Vacation Chalk Countdown

WestportNow.com Image
A sidewalk chalk countdown to the start of the school vacation was spotted Tuesday outside the lower entrance to the Westport Library. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

