Saying It With Chocolate on International Women’s Day

Wednesday, March 08, 2017
In celebration of International Women’s Day today, Aarti Khosla, owner of Le Rouge Chocolates, in the lower level of 190 Main St., displays “Give A Little Love – For All You Do” chocolate hearts in honor of the day. “I’m a working woman and an entrepreneurial business owner so International Women’s Day is important to me,” she said. “It’s another reminder that opportunities for women continue to expand. I’m a beneficiary of the recognition of women’s roles.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/08/17 at 03:02 PM
