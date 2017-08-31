Save Westport Now Endorses Dem Slate for P&Z

Save Westport Now (SWN), a 37-year-old political party focusing on town planning and zoning issues, today announced is endorsement of the three Democratic candidates running for the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) in November.



Announcing today’s endorsement: (l-r) Ian E. Warburg, Michael Cammeyer, Danielle Dobin, Greg Rutstein, and Valerie Seiling Jacobs. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

Valerie Seiling Jacobs, SWN co-chair, gave a ringing endorsement to candidates Michael Cammeyer and Danielle Dobin, appointees who sit on the current P&Z, and to newcomer Greg Rutstein, an attorney who works for Bridgewater Associates, the Westport-based international hedge fund.

Jonathan Olefson, a P&Z alternate, is the only Republican candidate running for the commission.

According to Rutstein, he and his fellow Democrats hope their win will give their party a true 4 to 3 majority on the current seven-member commission which, while technically Democratic-controlled, in fact is controlled by Republicans because Democrat Alan Hodge, who is not seeking re-election, voted for Republican leadership.

“We are delighted to offer our enthusiastic support to these intelligent, thoughtful candidates,” said Seiling Jacobs.

SWN Co-Chair Ian Warburg agreed, calling the Democratic ticket “a talented pool of candidates in this election cycle.”

He also called them “principled individuals whose values and sensibilities are well aligned not only with Save Westport Now, but with the majority of Westport’s residents and property owners.”

This story has been updated to clarify that Democrats in theory currently control the P&Z but a Democratic member voted to have Republican leadership.