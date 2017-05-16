Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Summer Night on the River tickets to benefit Project Return, Homes with Hope, June 3, 2017 at 7 p.m.
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Monday, May 15, 2017

Saugatuck Students Begin Week-Long Walkathon

WestportNow.com Image
The Saugatuck Elementary School today kicked off its week-long walkathon to raise money for The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. The camp was founded in 1998 by Westporter Paul Newman with a mission ito “provide a different kind of healing to seriously ill children in the Northeast, free of charge.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

       Share

Posted 05/15/17 at 10:47 AM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy