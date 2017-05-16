Saugatuck Students Begin Week-Long Walkathon

Monday, May 15, 2017
The Saugatuck Elementary School today kicked off its week-long walkathon to raise money for The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. The camp was founded in 1998 by Westporter Paul Newman with a mission ito “provide a different kind of healing to seriously ill children in the Northeast, free of charge.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
