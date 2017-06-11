Saugatuck Rowing Gains Another Championship

Sunday, June 11, 2017
Saugatuck Rowing Club’s (SRC) women’s youth 8+ capped off three undefeated years today by winning gold at USRowing Youth National Championships in Sarasota, Florida. Pictured (l-r): SRC girls assistant coach Anna Yamamoto, Noelle Amlicke (Westport), Kelsey McGinley (Westport), Imogen Ratcliffe (Westport), Willemijn ten Cate (Westport), Charlotte Powers, coxswain, SRC girls head coach Gordon Getsinger, Tatiana Chermayeff, Grace McGinley (Westport), Caitlin Esse, Sophie Pendrill. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
