Saugatuck Property Owner ‘Excited’ by Plan Presentation

Friday, February 03, 2017
Steve Girden of Westport, whose family is a major property owner near the Metro-North Westport train station, said he was excited about the future of Saugatuck and the Town Hall presentation today by consultants hired to develop a master plan for the Saugatuck area. “It’s an eyesore now,” he said of the Saugatuck area. He added that Saugatuck should be a destination in Westport. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/03/17 at 09:38 AM
Comments
Next entry: Peter Bernhard, 81
Previous entry: Saugatuck Master Plan Presentation
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy