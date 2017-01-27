Saugatuck Master Plan Hearing Set for Feb. 3

BartonPartners, a Norristown, Pennsylvania-based architecture and urban design firm, will hold a public hearing Friday, Feb. 3, on a master plan it is creating for the Saugatuck area in terms of transportation and development, town officials announced today.



The cover of the BartonPartners proposal. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

The cover of the BartonPartners proposal. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

Seth Shapiro, Barton’s director of urban design, and his consultant team are scheduled to present their proposal at the special Saugatuck Steering Committee (SSC) meeting at 8 a.m. in the Town Hall auditorium.

BartonPartners was chosen out of 13 respondents to a request for proposals (RFP) issued by the SSC.

The firm will be assisted it its work by Langan Engineering, 4ward Planning, and Fairfield-based Becker + Becker, whose principal is Westport resident Bruce R. Becker, according to Planning & Zoning Director Mary Young and Craig Schiavone, SSC co-chairs.

According to the SSC, the master plan will promote Saugatuck Center’s future as “vital, livable, safer for pedestrians, offering diverse entertainment, dining, recreational, residential and business opportunities,” while respecting the area’s small town character and history.

The committee adds that the plan will guide future residential development, so that additional vehicles are not added to Saugatuck Center and that infrastructure improvements will facilitate traffic flow and parking.