Saturday, September 30, 2017

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Vivian Maier—a Lifetime of Photographs”
Noon. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “06880+50: Visions of Westport in Fifty Years”
3 p.m. - NY-bound Saugatuck Train Station - Westport Historical Society Walk through Saugatuck History
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - 5 Ridgewood Lane - William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty artist reception to benefit Tiny Miracles
8 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “A View from the Bridge”
8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Sex with Strangers”

See more events:  Celebrate Westport Calendar

