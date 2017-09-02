Saturday, September 2, 2017

Saturday, September 02, 2017
10 a.m. - 10 p.m. - Levitt Pavilion - 10th Annual Blues, Views & BBQ Festival (see lineup HERE)
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “SELECTS Artist Member Exhibition” (last day)
Noon - 5 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “The High School That Rocked!” & “Magical Thinking” (last day)
3 p.m. & 8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Appropriate” (last day)
5:30 p.m. - Meet at Elivira’s (222 Hillspoint Road) - Westport Historical Society Hummock Island Oyster Tour
7 p.m. - Pearl of Longshore (260 Compo Road South) - Summer Soirée to Benefit Westport & Fairfield First Responders
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
