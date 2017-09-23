Saturday, September 23, 2017
9 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Westport/Weston Health District (180 Bayberry Lane) - Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Vivian Maier—a Lifetime of Photographs”
Noon - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “06880+50: Visions of Westport in Fifty Years”
1 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Sherwood Island State Park - FARE (Food Allergies Research & Education) Family Fun Day & Walk
2 p.m. - Earthplace - Group Canoe Paddle
5 p.m. - Toquet Hall Teen Center - Board Game Night
6 p.m. - 134 Cross Highway - Wakeman Town Farm Harvest Fest Dinner
7 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - Anthony de Mare: “LIAISONS: Re-Imagining Sondheim at the Piano”
8 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “A View from the Bridge”
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
