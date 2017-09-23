Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, September 23, 2017

Saturday, September 23, 2017


9 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Westport/Weston Health District (180 Bayberry Lane) - Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Vivian Maier—a Lifetime of Photographs”
Noon - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “06880+50: Visions of Westport in Fifty Years”
1 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Sherwood Island State Park - FARE (Food Allergies Research & Education) Family Fun Day & Walk
2 p.m. - Earthplace - Group Canoe Paddle
5 p.m. - Toquet Hall Teen Center - Board Game Night
6 p.m. - 134 Cross Highway - Wakeman Town Farm Harvest Fest Dinner
7 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - Anthony de Mare: “LIAISONS: Re-Imagining Sondheim at the Piano”
8 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “A View from the Bridge”

See more events:  Celebrate Westport Calendar

       Share

Posted 09/23/17 at 12:05 AM  Permalink