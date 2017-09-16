Saturday, September 16, 2017
9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Library - Countdown to College Expo
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Vivian Maier—a Lifetime of Photographs”
10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Westport Senior Center - Documentary & Lecture: “Challenges Faced by the Andrew Jackson Administration”
10:30 a.m. - Westport Senior Center - Hand Therapy Exercises
1 p.m. - Westport Library - Open Write-in of the Fairfield County Writers Group
2 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Unitarian Church (10 Lyons Plains Road) - “Rhythms of Hope” benefit drum circle for hurricane relief
3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Compo Beach - Westport Rotary Club’s sixth annual LobsterFest
7 p.m. - Toquet Hall Teen Center - 6th Grade Movie Night: “The Lego Batman Movie”
8 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “A View from the Bridge”
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
