Saturday, August 26, 2017

Saturday Night Dance Fever

WestportNow.com Image
Levitt Pavilion guests were up and dancing tonight to Otis and the Hurricanes in the last Saturday night concert of the summer season. The Levitt season ends Sunday at 7 p.m. with Beau Bolero, a Steely Dan cover band. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

