Saturday, May 20, 2017

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”
10 a.m. - Noon - Westport Historical Society - Workshop: Tax Credit for Historic Preservation
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Benefit Cosmetics sidewalk (22 Main St.) - WASA Lemonade on Main Street
Noon - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - Exhibit: “The Danbury Raid”
1 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Adams Academy (15 Morningside Drive North) - Westport Historical Society Adams Academy Open House
1 p.m. - Westport Library - Open Write-in of the Fairfield County Writers Group
2 p.m. - Earthplace - Group Canoe Paddle
4 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Cinema Initiative & Westport Library: “Sweet Liberty”
5:30 p.m. - Fairfield County Hunt Club - Westport Arts Center “MARTini MADness” Fundraiser Gala

Posted 05/20/17 at 12:05 AM  Permalink