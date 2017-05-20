Saturday, May 20, 2017
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”
10 a.m. - Noon - Westport Historical Society - Workshop: Tax Credit for Historic Preservation
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Benefit Cosmetics sidewalk (22 Main St.) - WASA Lemonade on Main Street
Noon - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - Exhibit: “The Danbury Raid”
1 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Adams Academy (15 Morningside Drive North) - Westport Historical Society Adams Academy Open House
1 p.m. - Westport Library - Open Write-in of the Fairfield County Writers Group
2 p.m. - Earthplace - Group Canoe Paddle
4 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Cinema Initiative & Westport Library: “Sweet Liberty”
5:30 p.m. - Fairfield County Hunt Club - Westport Arts Center “MARTini MADness” Fundraiser Gala
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Posted 05/20/17 at 12:05 AM Permalink
Next entry: Seems Like Summer
Previous entry: Westport Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East