Saturday, May 13, 2017
8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. - Parker Harding Plaza-Starbucks - Girl Scouts Troop 50232 Bake Sale Benefit
9 a.m. - Noon - 180 Bayberry Lane - 9th Annual Community Shred Day
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”
10 a.m. - Westport Senior Center - Connecticut Money School Senior Workshop
Noon - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - Exhibit: “The Danbury Raid”
12:30 p.m. - Westport Senior Center - Mother’s Day Brunch with David Wynn
3 p.m. - Saugatuck Railroad Station NY-bound Side - Walk Through Saugatuck History with Westport Historical Society
6 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - Norwalk Youth Ballet
6 p.m. - Toquet Hall Teen Center - Game Night: Super Smash Bros. Tournament
