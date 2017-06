Saturday, June 3, 2017



8:15 a.m. - Sherwood Island - CT Trails Day Kayak Paddle

8:30 a.m. - Sherwood Island - CT Trails Day Bird Walk with A.J. Hand & Tina Green

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”

10 a.m. - Sherwood Island - CT Trails Day Wonder of Flight Interactive Air Show

11 a.m. - 3 -p.m. - Eileen Fisher (160 Main St.) - Pop Up Westport Farmers Market

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Earth Animal (606 Post Road East) - Little Black Dog Adoption Event

11 a.m. - Sherwood Island - CT Trails Day Archaeology Walk

11 a.m. - 50 Turkey Hill Road South - Martha Stewart house/garden tour to benefit Positive Directions

11:30 a.m. - Parker Harding Plaza - Westport Sunrise Rotary Great Duck Race

2 p.m. - Sherwood Island - CT Trails Day Ecology and Environment Walk

2:30 p.m. - Westport Library - “Catch of the Day” Family Art Workshop

5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Norm Bloom & Son Copps Island Oysters (7 Edgewater Place, Norwalk) - Cocktails & Clams Harbor Watch Benefit

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - 43 Wells Hill Road, Weston - Party in the Pasture benefit by AWARE-CT for Malta House

6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. - Gilbertie’s Herb Garden (65 Adams Road, Easton) - Jane Green Farm Dinner benefit for Pink Aid

7 p.m. - 11 p.m. - Saugatuck Rowing Club (521 Riverside Ave.) - Summer Night on the River benefit for Project Return

8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Lettice & Lovage” opening night

