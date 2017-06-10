Saturday, June 10, 2017
9 a.m. - Noon - Kings Highway School (125 Post Road West) - Kings Highway School Tailgate Tag Sale
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - 44 Imperial Ave. - Half-price Sale at Westport Woman’s Club Curio Cottage
1 p.m. - Westport Library - Countdown to College: ACT/SAT Practice Test
3 p.m. and 8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Lettice & Lovage”
7 p.m. - Toquet Hall Teen Center - Dylan Rockoff w/ Mr. Boy & Pizza Dust
7 p.m. - Bistro B (1595 Post Road East) - Project Precious Rescue Comedy Fundraiser
8 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “The 39 Steps”
8 p.m. - Levitt Pavilion - Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot: “Celebrating the Music of Billy Joel”
