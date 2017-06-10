Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
2017 YANKEE DOODLE FAIR JUNE 15TH – JUNE 18TH Sponsored by The Westport Woman’s Club 44 Imperial Avenue
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Saturday, June 10, 2017


9 a.m. - Noon - Kings Highway School (125 Post Road West) - Kings Highway School Tailgate Tag Sale
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - 44 Imperial Ave. - Half-price Sale at Westport Woman’s Club Curio Cottage
1 p.m. - Westport Library - Countdown to College: ACT/SAT Practice Test
3 p.m. and 8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Lettice & Lovage”
7 p.m. - Toquet Hall Teen Center - Dylan Rockoff w/ Mr. Boy & Pizza Dust
7 p.m. - Bistro B (1595 Post Road East) - Project Precious Rescue Comedy Fundraiser
8 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “The 39 Steps”
8 p.m. - Levitt Pavilion - Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot: “Celebrating the Music of Billy Joel”

See more events:  Celebrate Westport Calendar

       Share

Posted 06/10/17 at 12:05 AM  Permalink