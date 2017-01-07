Saturday, January 7, 2017



10 a.m. - Westport Library - HTC Vive Virtual Reality Demo

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Gilbertie’s (7 Sylvan Lane) - Westport Winter Farmers Market

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/#Iammore Exhibition” (last day)

Noon - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Art to the Max” Now or Never Sale & Celebration

1 p.m. - Westport Senior Center - Pet Safety Talk by Dr. Melissa Shapiro

2 p.m. - Westport Library - Family Workshop for “Identityville” Selfie

