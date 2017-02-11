Saturday, February 11, 2017
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Gilbertie’s (7 Sylvan Lane) - Westport Winter Farmers Market
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/As We Are”
10:30 a.m. - Westport Senior Center - Cross Country Travel by Bicycle Lecture
Noon - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Westport School Days 1703–Present”
2 p.m. - Westport Library - Dan Slater, “Wolf Boys”
5 p.m. - Chirst & Holy Trinity Church - VOCES8 “A Choral Tapestry”
6 p.m. - Waters Edge at Giovanni’s (2748 Boston Post Road, Darien) - Earthplace 9th Annual Darwin Day Dinner
7 p.m. - Toquet Hall Teen Center - Mr. Boy w/ Digisaurus
8 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “Doubt: A Parable”
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Posted 02/11/17 at 12:05 AM
