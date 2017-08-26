Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Saturday, August 26, 2017

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “SELECTS Artist Member Exhibition”
10 a.m. - Westport Senior Center - Film: “Iron Jawed Angels”
Noon - 5 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “The High School That Rocked!” & “Magical Thinking”
12:30 p.m. - Westport Senior Center - Women in History: The Suffragettes
3 p.m. & 8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Appropriate”
5 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - Screening: “The High School That Rocked!”
8 p.m. - Levitt Pavilion - Otis & the Hurricanes

