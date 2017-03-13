Samuel S. Northrop, 58

Monday, March 13, 2017
Samuel S. Northrop of Norwalk died March 7 at Norwalk Hospital. He was 58.
He grew up in Stamford and was the son of Robert W. and Eleanor Northrop.
He held multiple degrees in civil engineering and worked for the town of Westport and city of Stamford. In addition he taught at Norwalk Community College and had his own business.
In addition to his wife, Cynthia of 21 years, he is survived by his mother Eleanor Northrop of Stamford, his son Nicholas and daughter Samantha, one brother, Robert W. Northrop Jr., and his wife Jeanne , a sister, Nadine Clark and her husband Richard. He was predeceased by his father Robert W. Northrop Sr.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Friday, March 17 at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Church. 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport.
Sam’s family would like to thank the staff at the Smilow Cancer Center in Trumbull for the great care they gave to him during his illness.
Contributions in memory Sam may be made to the Smilow Cancer Center, 5520 Park Ave., Garden Level, Trumbull, CT 06611.
Posted 03/13/17 at 02:32 PM
Comments
