Samuel A. Lepofsky, 96

Samuel A. Lepofsky of Westport died Sept. 10 at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport. He was 96.



Sam Lepofsky: longtime Westporter. Contributed photo longtime Westporter.

He was born March 23, 1921 in South Norwalk to Ethel and Benjamin Lepofsky. He was a graduate of University of Connecticut and Temple University.

He served in the 88th Infantry Division as a medic, receiving the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for his service in North Africa and in Italy during World War II.

In September 1949, he married Miriam Rosenthal of South Norwalk. They were married for over 68 years. They moved to Westport in October 1956 where he opened his first place of business. He proceeded to open several businesses until his retirement in 1993.

During his 68 years of marriage, he raised two children in Westport and was active in various civic organizations and active in community affairs. He was a regular at former First Selectwoman Diane Farrell’s brown bag lunches.

He also played in the St. Louis Cardinal organization in the late 1940s as an infielder, which later led to his involvement in coaching various baseball teams.

During his involvement with local civic and community organizations, he served as a member of the board of directors for Norwalk Community College from1987 to 1992.

He is survived by his wife, Miriam R. Lepofsky Westport, his daughter Lisa Lepofsky of Tybee Island, Georgia, his son Ian Lepofsky of Westport, and his grandson Patrick Callahan of Oakland, California.

He was predeceased by his two brothers of Norwalk, Max Lepofsky, George Lepofsky, and his sister Francis Epstien of Troy, New York.

The family sends special thanks to The Carolton Chronic Convalescent Hospital in Fairfield.

A private celebration will held at a later date.