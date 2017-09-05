Salon Employee Arrested for $40 Larceny

Officers arrested an employee of a Westport salon for pocketing money that should have gone into the register, police said today.



Shereen Pascal: free on $2,500 bond. Westport Police photo : free on $2,500 bond.

Shereen Pascal, 29, of Bridgeport, was charged with sixth-degree larceny upon her arrest Monday after she turned herself in on an outstanding warrant, according to Lt. David Farrell.

The incident dates back to July 2016 when Officer Scott Morrison responded to Supercuts, 1799 Post Road East, on the report of a larceny.

“The manager stated that employee, Shereen Pascal, was seen on the surveillance video putting $20 into her pocket on two occasions,” Farrell said.

“The money was from paying customers and should have gone in the register.”

Farrell said the manager completed a written sworn statement stating the total loss was $40.

A warrant was submitted to Norwalk Superior Court for her, and after she turned herself in Monday,

Pascal was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Wednesday, Sept. 13.