Sally Balch, 75

Monday, February 20, 2017
Sally Balch of Redding, a former Westport resident, died Feb. 17 in the Health Center at Meadow Ridge. She was 75.
She was born Oct. 6, 1941 in Nyack, N.Y., the daughter of Ruth (MacDonald) and Salvatore Ciancimino. Her mother was a teacher of Latin and her father had served as mayor of Nyack and Treasurer of Rockland County, New York.
She graduated from Syracuse University and worked for Marshall Field in its Manhattan buying office on Fashion Avenue. She married Bill Balch in 1970 and lived in Riverdale, New York until 1983 when they moved to Westport.
She was active in the Westport Garden Club where she served on the board for 22 years. She and her husband were active boaters and have been members of the Saugatuck Harbor Yacht Club since 1989.
In February 2016, the couple moved to Meadow Ridge, a lifecare community in Redding.
A gathering to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, March 11, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Meadow Ridge.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation of America, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Posted 02/20/17 at 10:55 AM
Comments
