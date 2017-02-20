Sal Gilbertie Honored on 80th Birthday

Sunday, February 19, 2017
Family, friends, and local politicians today honored Sal Gilbertie, (c) owner of Gilbertie’s Herbs and Garden Center, 7 Sylvan Lane, on his 80th birthday. The event was hosted by the founders of the Green Village Initiative, which noted his generosity and commitment to the environment and to sustainable agriculture and business practices. Gilbertie’s, a fourth generation family-owned business that has been operating in Westport for 90 years, provides certified organic products all over the Northeast. Contributed photo
Posted 02/19/17 at 08:11 PM
Comments
Next entry: Monday, February 20, 2017 - Presidents Day
Previous entry: Artistic Pet
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net