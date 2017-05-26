Ruth S. Shaw, 75

Ruth Sierra Shaw of Westport died at home at age 75.

The wife of the late Melvin M. Shaw was born in Andes, Antioquia, Colombia on May 29, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Carlos Jose Sierra and Ines Garcia.

She attended the Institute of Art in Medellin and received her higher education in New York, receiving a degree in business administration from Baruch College and a degree in fine arts from Hunter College.

She came to the United States in 1971, first settling in Woodside, Queens. She married Mel Shaw in 1982 and was a devoted wife until his death in 2015.

They lived in Manhattan 1982 until 1998 when they moved to Westport permanently.

Ruth started working at an early age and was always studying. She loved languages. She learned English and French in addition to her native Spanish.

Her passion for art, particularly sculpture, showed at an early age. She had an incredible artistic talent, sculpting countless figurines and creating many imaginative raku-fired ceramic pieces.

She enjoyed years of classes at Silvermine Art Center. She worked as an executive for many years for Elizabeth Arden, traveling extensively on business. She was later employed by a small law office in Westport.

Despite the distance, she remained close to her family in Colombia as well as her husband’s family in the New York area. She was proud to say she had two families whom she loved and who loved her very deeply.

Survivors include one brother: Alonso Sierra, and three sisters: Oliva, Ligia, and Luz Ines Sierra.

A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday May 30 at 11 a.m., meeting directly at Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Ave. The Harding Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Interment will be in Ruth’s home country of Colombia. A luncheon will immediately follow the service in Ruth’s honor. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (http://www.bcrfcure.org).