Ruth S. Gruber, 88

Ruth Sirot Gruber of Danbury, former director of education at Temple Israel in Westport, died Feb. 19. She was 88.



Ruth S. Gruber: former Temple Israel employee. Contributed photo Ruth S. Gruber: former Temple Israel employee.

A native New Yorker who came to Danbury as a young bride, she was the daughter of Nathan and Bella Sirot. She was married to Everett Gruber for 67 years.

As a teacher, educator and educational consultant her professional career spanned over 60 years. She was the principal of the religious school of the United Jewish Center in Danbury and the director of education at Temple Israel of Westport.

Upon her retirement from Temple Israel, she became an educational consultant training teachers, developing curricula and workshops. In her second retirement she was a Hebrew tutor.

In the late 1960’s she spent two years with her family living and working in Israel as an English teacher. She described herself as a gypsy and loved to travel, visiting over 70 countries with her husband.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed bird watching with Everett. She was dedicated to exercise. She loved zumba and was a member of a walking group until her hospitalization.

All who knew her, knew that her other great love (aside from Everett) was dark chocolate.

The matriarch of her extended family, she hosted holiday gatherings which always had an educational component balanced by her delicious cooking. As a working mother, she was a role model to her children, family and friends.

She was driven to succeed at work but also driven to foster and maintain the close bonds of family and friends.

She was an active and engaged lifelong member of the United Jewish Center. She was a member of the committee which planned the synagogue’s recent 90th anniversary celebrations. She served on the UJC School Committee in her professional role and also on the Ritual Committee of the synagogue.

She is survived by children Susan and Ira Vishner, Jennifer Gruber and Eric Rosenberg, and Elliot and Elinor Gruber; by grandchildren Jess and Katie, Nathaniel, Sam, Lina, Polly, Louis and Jacob, great-granddaughters Hailey and Grace as well as many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.

Funeral services will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. at the United Jewish Center, 141 Deer Hill Ave., Danbury; friends will be received from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the United Jewish Center, Danbury. Interment will follow at the United Jewish Center Cemetery, 250 Gray’s Bridge Road, Brookfield.

Donations in Ruth’s memory may be made to the Shalom Fund or the Ruth Gruber Education Fund, United Jewish Center, 141 Deer Hill Ave., Danbury 06810.

A Period of Mourning (Shiva) will be observed at the Gruber Residence commencing Thursday upon return from the burial until 9 p.m. with Minyan at 7 p.m. and will be observed on Friday from to 4:30 p.m. with Minyan 4 p.m., and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Minyan at 7 p.m.