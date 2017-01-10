RTM Tribute to Glenn Hightower: ‘An Extraordinary Role Model’

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Velma Heller, deputy moderator of the Westport Representative Town Meeting (RTM), tonight used her invocation at the meeting to pay tribute to the late Glenn Hightower, a 30-plus year Westport educator who died Jan. 1 at age 76. (See WestportNow Jan. 4, 2017) “He hired me as a reading specialist in 1970, the year after he was appointed principal,” she said of her time at Bedford Middle School. “We continued to work together as colleagues even as our roles changed. He was an extraordinary role model for his students—respectful, kind and fair. When his rich, deep-toned voice resounded over the school loudspeaker you can be sure everyone listened. Glenn’s attributes can be summed up in the words of Kalu Ndukwe Kalu on citizenship: ‘The things you do for yourself are gone when you are gone, but the things you do for others remain as your legacy.’ Such was the case with Glenn Hightower, good citizen of Westport.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 01/10/17 at 09:09 PM
