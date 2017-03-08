RTM OKs $1.42 Million for Police-Fire Dispatch

Following up on a Board of Finance approval six days ago, the Westport Representative Town Meeting (RTM) tonight approved $1.42 for a combined police-fire dispatch — something that has been discussed for 40 years.



Police Chief Foti Koskinas confers with fire Lt. Matthew Cohen tonight at the RTM meeting. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

As he did in a presentation to the finance board, Police Chief Foti Koskinas said the combined police-fire call center at Police Headquarters would eliminate communication problems that emergency responders face. (See WestportNow March 1, 2017)

The new center will be manned by civilian and police dispatchers, and it will replace the two existing call centers at the police and fire departments. It will pay for itself within five-and-a-half years via decreased software costs and by eliminating 1.5 positions, proponents said.

“This is the right time to do this,” he said, adding that consolidations are key as the town grapples with the state’s fiscal malaise. He also stressed that the main importance of the project is “the protection of the public.”

Saying that he does not “like using tragedies” to make his point, Koskinas reiterated what he told the Board of Finance about the Feb. 25 tragedy in which a 76-year-old Long Island man drowned after his car went into the Saugatuck River.

He said that police were unaware that firefighters had asked for additional resources from Norwalk and Fairfield in response to reports of screams for help from the man’s wife. She was rescued.

“It’s a little embarrassing when the right hand does not know what the left hand is asking,” he said.

The new system will also incorporate laptops to streamline communication with the call center.

“We can be anywhere in the state and be connected with laptops,” Koskinas said.

He was joined in his presentation by Staff Cpl. Charles Sampson and Fire Lt. Matthew Cohen.

Sampson said the end result will be “seamless information between two departments that’s not being done today as best it could.”

Cohen said much of the equipment in the call centers is entering the end of useful life and combining the centers would result in large financial savings.

He also said there is capacity to add additional municipalities to the centers. Westport already dispatches New Canaan fire units.

Recommendations to combine the police and fire dispatch centers go back at least 40 years, according to Koskinas.

But the efforts have repeatedly faltered over cost and union opposition.

—James Lomuscio