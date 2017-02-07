RTM OKs 1.265M for Compo Dredging

Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Overriding a Board of Finance rejection, the Westport Representative Town Meeting (RTM) tonight voted 31-1 with one abstention to approve a $1,265,000 appropriation to dredge the Compo Marina and the approach channel. The RTM continued discussion on a recommendation on if and how the cost should be allocated to boat slip holders. The vote followed a lengthy discussion that centered on the RTM’s ability to only recommend the method of payment and its inability to mandate the method. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/07/17 at 10:21 PM
