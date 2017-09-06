RTM Approves Town’s ‘Best Efforts’ to be Net Zero by 2050

Westport’s Representative Town Meeting (RTM) tonight voted 29 to 0 with 3 abstentions on a nonbinding, sense-of-meeting resolution to commit Westport’s best efforts to become a Net Zero environmental impact community by 2050.



State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg endorsed the resolution. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

The resolution presented by the town’s Green Task Force and endorsed by First Selectman Jim Marpe and other town officials shows the town’s commitment to be sustainably managed, dramatically reducing its effects across energy, water and waste.

State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg was one of the first members of the public to speak urging the RTM endorse the resolution.

“Across the state we are known as being progressive in terms of environmental sustainability,” Steinberg said. “I urge you to support this resolution.

The resolution also included an amendment introduced by RTM member Matthew Mandell and approved by a vote of 23 to 7 to 2 to include the town’s commitment to the Paris Climate Accord, from which President Donald Trump withdrew the United States.

RTM member Catherine Calise cautioned that including the Paris Accord could “politicize the resolution.”



Pipa Bell Ader of the Green Task Force addresses tonight’s meeting. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

RTMer Jack Klinge spoke out against the amendment, saying he had not read the Paris Climate Accord.

“I am going to vote against it because I have not read the Paris Accord,” Klinge said.

Peter Gold, one of the three abstainers in the final vote, said that while the resolution does not bind the RTM, it could impact future decisions, such as votes on Railroad Parking.

“If you do not follow through with future votes, then you should be held accountable,” Gold said.

-– James Lomuscio