RTM Approves Town’s ‘Best Efforts’ to be Net Zero by 2050

Tuesday, September 05, 2017
Westport’s Representative Town Meeting (RTM) tonight voted 29 to 0 with 3 abstentions on a nonbinding, sense-of-meeting resolution to commit Westport’s best efforts to become a Net Zero environmental impact community by 2050.
The resolution presented by the town’s Green Task Force and endorsed by First Selectman Jim Marpe and other town officials shows the town’s commitment to be sustainably managed, dramatically reducing its effects across energy, water and waste.
State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg was one of the first members of the public to speak urging the RTM endorse the resolution.
“Across the state we are known as being progressive in terms of environmental sustainability,” Steinberg said. “I urge you to support this resolution.
The resolution also included an amendment introduced by RTM member Matthew Mandell and approved by a vote of 23 to 7 to 2 to include the town’s commitment to the Paris Climate Accord, from which President Donald Trump withdrew the United States.
RTM member Catherine Calise cautioned that including the Paris Accord could “politicize the resolution.”
RTMer Jack Klinge spoke out against the amendment, saying he had not read the Paris Climate Accord.
“I am going to vote against it because I have not read the Paris Accord,” Klinge said.
Peter Gold, one of the three abstainers in the final vote, said that while the resolution does not bind the RTM, it could impact future decisions, such as votes on Railroad Parking.
“If you do not follow through with future votes, then you should be held accountable,” Gold said.
-– James Lomuscio
Posted 09/05/17 at 11:50 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Previous entry: Honoring Our Heritage: 54 Wright St.
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East