RTM Approves Police Work Contract

After more than a year without a work contract, the Westport Police Department had one officially locked down tonight.

By of vote of 26 to 0 with 1 abstention, Westport’s Representative Town Meeting (RTM) approved a four-year, collective bargaining work contract.

The agreement is retroactive to last year and provides for 2.25 to 2.5 percent increases through fiscal year 2019-20. The RTM approval also provided an appropriation of $149,312.00 for last year and $139,616 for 2017-18.

Chris Hodgson, attorney for Westport Police Local 2080 said the contract includes health savings account (HSA) deductibles ranging from 10 to 14 percent.

“There were few issues this time around,” said Hodgson. “It was very cordial, and we were happy to get it done.”

The police union has been without a work contract for more than a year, and its pension contract is still in binding arbitration.

RTM member Allen Bomes abstained from the vote saying earlier, “It is very hard to work on a contract with missing numbers.”

“The pension plan is still being negotiated,” Bomes said. “In this case we have a missing piece. It could be sizable. We just don’t know.”

RTM member Jennifer Johnson asked why the pension was missing from the contract.

“Pensions in collective bargaining are always voted on separately,” Hodgson said.

The pension contract has been a source of contention and concern among union members since the town wants its officers to go from defined benefits to defined contributions.

The union and its officers have argued that defined contributions should only be for new hires.

Meanwhile, the Fire Department has seen 11 retirements ahead of expiration of its pension agreement. That agreement and the work contract have gone to arbitration.

— James Lomuscio