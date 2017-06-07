RTM Approves Police Work Contract

Tuesday, June 06, 2017
After more than a year without a work contract, the Westport Police Department had one officially locked down tonight.
By of vote of 26 to 0 with 1 abstention, Westport’s Representative Town Meeting (RTM) approved a four-year, collective bargaining work contract.
The agreement is retroactive to last year and provides for 2.25 to 2.5 percent increases through fiscal year 2019-20. The RTM approval also provided an appropriation of $149,312.00 for last year and $139,616 for 2017-18.
Chris Hodgson, attorney for Westport Police Local 2080 said the contract includes health savings account (HSA) deductibles ranging from 10 to 14 percent.
“There were few issues this time around,” said Hodgson. “It was very cordial, and we were happy to get it done.”
The police union has been without a work contract for more than a year, and its pension contract is still in binding arbitration.
RTM member Allen Bomes abstained from the vote saying earlier, “It is very hard to work on a contract with missing numbers.”
“The pension plan is still being negotiated,” Bomes said. “In this case we have a missing piece. It could be sizable. We just don’t know.”
RTM member Jennifer Johnson asked why the pension was missing from the contract.
“Pensions in collective bargaining are always voted on separately,” Hodgson said.
The pension contract has been a source of contention and concern among union members since the town wants its officers to go from defined benefits to defined contributions.
The union and its officers have argued that defined contributions should only be for new hires.
Meanwhile, the Fire Department has seen 11 retirements ahead of expiration of its pension agreement. That agreement and the work contract have gone to arbitration.
— James Lomuscio
Posted 06/06/17 at 08:50 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Years Behind Other States, Rules for Uber, Lyft Win Final Passage
Previous entry: PAL Awards Scholarships
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East