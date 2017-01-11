Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
The Loading Dock brings the vibe and style of a New York City SoHo loft to the heart of Stamford, Connecticut. (203) 357-7400
WestportREADs Screening of In & Out” January 28, 4pm, Westport Town Hall
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

RTM Approves $5 Million for Library Redo

By James Lomuscio

The Representative Town Meeting (RTM) tonight unanimously approved a $5 million request from the Westport Library to help transform it into a state-of-the art information and community center.

WestportNow.com Image
An architect’s rendering of how the proposed Westport Library’s Great Hall will look in a forum set up. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

The town appropriation puts the Library three-quarters of the way toward its planned $19.5 million project scheduled to begin Aug.1.

Russel Baris, who serves on the library’s board of trustees, said fundraising efforts have already netted a $1 million state grant and more than $9 million in private contributions, with $4.3 million still to be raised.

Baris stressed that the town’s contribution boosts final fundraising efforts.

“Many say they will only contribute if the town shows a commitment,” he said.

Iain Bruce, also a trustee, said the $5 million requested is the same amount it would cost “funding the things we have to do already,” such as upgrading or replacing 30-year old mechanicals.

Library Director Bill Harmer, in his nearly hourlong presentation to the legislative body, spoke about the need to replace the building’s 30-year-old HVAC system, aged plumbing, “and elevators have passed their shelf-life, too.”

Harmer also reiterated what he told the Board of Finance Nov. 1 when it approved the request: “We’re going to turn the library upside down.”

“We can do so much more by unlocking the potential of the current footprint,” he said.

He explained that the current stacks would be moved to the ground floor while the main hall would be used for community events and a convention style auditorium.

“We’re flipping the stacks to the lower hall and the people to the great hall,” Harmer said.

The revamp would include: a main entrance with iconic steps on Jesup Green; a lower level “centralized space for books and quiet contemplation” that that incorporates the Riverwalk and maximizes water views with larger windows; and a main floor, multipurpose gathering space to accommodate 400 persons for lectures, community demonstrations, the current Maker Space, even recording studios.

According to Tom Walsh of AP Construction, the renovation should take about 17 months. He also said the work would be orchestrated in phases to keep the library open during construction. The Riverwalk renovation will be the first phase, and during that time the main level will be open.

“At no time will we have to shut down the library,” he said.

       Share

Posted 01/10/17 at 10:06 PM



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Previous entry: RTM Tribute to Glenn Hightower: ‘An Extraordinary Role Model’

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC -- Personal Training for Life -- (203) 454-0709 -- Westport, CT

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC

serving Westport
since 1995

peakpersonalfitnessct.com

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Register / Log in

Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up  •  Login
Comment Policy

sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut Gus Kalivas, CPA, Financial Advisor, Ameriprise WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804
Jeera Thai

Authentic Thai Kitchen

Eat In or Take Out
Open 7 Days/BYOB

165 Post Road East
Westport, CT

203-557-9799
www.jeerathai.com

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC