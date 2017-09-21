Route 136 Resurfacing Set for October

Motorists will encounter new traffic patterns next month as Westport’s Route 136 from the Post Road East-Compo Road South intersection all the way to the William F. Cribari Bridge to Charles Street is scheduled for resurfacing.

Public Works Director Stephen Edwards said the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CDOT) project is expected to take one week from Wednesday, Oct. 18, through Wednesday, Oct. 25.

He added that CDOT officials told during a preconstruction meeting held Wednesday that the intention is to commence work at 8 p.m. and to work continuously until 5 a.m. Edwards said traffic patterns will be set up each night beginning at 7:30.

The 2.14-mile section of road handles an average daily traffic (ADT) count of 8,800 vehicles, Edwards said.

“The patience and cooperation of residents and commuters who travel this roadway are appreciated,” he said.