Rotary Club Donates at Community Giving Day



The Westport Rotary Club today held its annual Community Giving Day at Christ & Holy Trinity Chuch’s Branson Hall and presented checks to 27 Westport and area organizations. The funds were raised at last year’s Lobsterfest, which will be held this year on Saturday, Sept. 16. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

