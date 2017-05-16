Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Schedule your CoolSculpting consultation now and say Goodbye to Fat! Westport MediSpa, 203.227.5437, 32 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT
Westport Cinema Initiative Screening of Sweet Liberty, Saturday, May 20, 4pm, Westport Town Hall
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Rotary Club Donates at Community Giving Day

WestportNow.com Image
The Westport Rotary Club today held its annual Community Giving Day at Christ & Holy Trinity Chuch’s Branson Hall and presented checks to 27 Westport and area organizations. The funds were raised at last year’s Lobsterfest, which will be held this year on Saturday, Sept. 16. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 05/16/17 at 03:05 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy